Tech company cofounder lists $54M Silicon Valley estate with full-size hockey rink

Sun Microsystems cofounder Scott McNealy and his wife Susan have put their $53.88 million California "dream home" on the market.

The 32,000-square-foot Palo Alto home includes five bedrooms, seven full bathrooms and four half-baths, according to the listing with Samira Amid-Hozour of Compass and Deepee Chatta of REX. But its most notable features are its expansive recreational amenities.

The home boasts a 7,300-square-foot ice hockey rink — which the listing agents noted could be converted to tennis courts, an equestrian center or a garage for a car collector — a three-hole golf course and two putting greens, a climbing wall, spa with sauna, steam room and massage table, outdoor pool, dance/yoga studio, hiking and riding trails, a gym and an "expansive" locker room.

The custom-built home was designed to host large numbers of guests, according to the listing. It includes a billiards room, poker room, movie theater, event space with a dance floor and a wine cellar. There's also a separate one-bed, one-bath guest house.

McNealy explained in a written statement that the couple is now empty nesters, so they're looking to move on and live closer to their son, who's a golfer on the PGA Tour.

"We wanted to create the ideal home to support the growth and development of our family athletically, musically, academically and socially," he said. "We treasure the time we spent in pursuit of all of their interests, and sharing our home with our friends, classmates, extended family and business associates."

The home was designed to fit naturally with its surrounding landscape with clean lines, neutral tones and natural materials, according to the listing. It features 360-degree views of the surrounding mountains, valley and San Francisco Bay from its floor-to-ceiling windows and multiple balconies and decks.

The estate is located a short drive from the heart of Silicon Valley.

"What the McNealys created in Silicon Valley is unrivaled," Amid-Hozour, the co-listing agent, said. "This hilltop home offers one fortunate buyer the opportunity to own a rare, private estate overlooking the most exclusive real estate in the country."

