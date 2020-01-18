Former Trump ambassador pick lists $37M California estate with golf course

A California real estate developer who was once President Trump's nominee for ambassador to the Bahamas has listed his sprawling San Diego mansion for $37 million.

The 32-acre La Jolla property known as Foxhill is the largest residential lot in the community, according to the listing. It includes its own golf course, views of the ocean, mountains and downtown San Diego.

The owner is "Papa Doug" Manchester, The Wall Street Journal reported. Manchester is the chairman of developer Manchester Financial Group. The president named him as his pick for Bahamas ambassador in 2017, but Manchester withdrew from consideration last October ahead of a CBS News investigation into what it described as "a possible pay-for-play scheme involving the Republican National Committee" and Manchester.

Manchester’s 17,000-square-foot home up for sale includes 10 bedrooms, nine bathrooms and five half-baths, according to the listing. The estate also includes five detached guest/service quarters and the opportunity to build two more residences.

The property's amenities include the golf course, a tennis/pickleball court, racquetball court, pool, spa and gym.

The main house was originally built in 1959 for James Copley, publisher of the San Diego Union-Tribune, the Journal reported. Copley frequently entertained there and once hosted President Richard Nixon.

The property is being marketed three ways by co-listing agents Greg Noonan and Andrew E. Nelson of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices: the entire estate for $37 million, or separate parcels with the home, other buildings and 8 acres for $25 million and the 24 adjacent acres including two building sites, the golf course and open space for $12 million.

