OnlyFans porn superstar Riley Reid drops $4.8M on Pasadena estate

Riley Reid, one of the most followed adult film actresses on OnlyFans, has just slapped down $4.8 million for a newly built Pasadena, California, estate.

Born Ashley Mathews, the 29-year-old Florida native paid the amount in full for the four-bedroom, six-bathroom compound situated on a massive 3.6-acre lot.

While she may live in the lap of luxury now, Reid has been vocal about the struggles she has faced as a sex worker, revealing how she has an estranged, "toxic" relationship with her mother, finds it difficult to form meaningful relationships and would not advise anyone to enter the porn industry.

Her new home, constructed in 2020, is just a neighborhood away from the San Gabriel Valley, where she lived prior.

In the desirable LA perch of Linda Vista, the hilltop spread features a main house, a pool house with a fireplace, and a separate, detached guest house.

BTW: Reid has been the No. 1-ranked porn star on Pornhub, has more than a million Instagram followers and won nine Adult Video News (AVN) awards — porn’s answer to the Oscars — including the 2016 female performer of the year. She is, to put it simply, a porn superstar.

"I love dressing up — and even like dressing up [my] house," Reid told Page Six of her previous home in 2017. "I just love decorating. My house is so f – – king cute! I’m gleaming!"

According to the listing, walls and doors of glass throughout the home boast endless views of the canyon and the downtown LA skyline. A 450-foot gated driveway descends to a large motor court and private atrium entry.

The main house offers four bedrooms and a great room with a kitchen, which features soaring ceilings surrounded by 60 feet of sliding glass doors and a massive wraparound patio. The gourmet kitchen holds a grand marble island, double Sub-Zero refrigerator and a 146-bottle wine fridge.

The master retreat comes with a double-sided fireplace and opens out to a private patio and two large walk-in closets. The master bath features heated floors and a glass-walled shower overlooking the canyon.

Outdoor amenities include a saltwater pool and a spa with a waterfall.

Combined, the multiple structures span 4,985 square feet of living space.