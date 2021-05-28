Universal Orlando to increase starting pay to $15 an hour

Universal Orlando Resort is hiking the starting wages for its staff as it tries to lure thousands of employees ahead of its busy summer season.

Starting June 27, its base pay will increase to $15 per hour from $13. The move signifies the "single-largest wage increase in Universal Orlando history," the company announced Thursday.

At the same time, more than 18,000 current team members will also get "a raise based on the new rates and their time with the company," Universal said.

The new rates will impact both full- and part-time hourly positions as well as entry-level salaried roles.

"We are excited about our future and we want team members who will be excited to be part of that journey," John Sprouls, Universal Parks & Resorts executive vice president and chief administrative officer, said.

The increase in pay comes at a time when the park is looking to hire thousands of full- and part-time team members for the summer season.

Any new employee will have their "start rates automatically increased to the new rate when it becomes effective," according to the company.

Sprouls said the company is focused on taking care of both its current and new team members.

"We know a great guest experience begins with our team members – and we will continue to provide the best work experience we can," Sprouls said.

The park is looking to fill roles in all areas of its operations including at its attractions, aquatics, food services, culinary, merchandise, custodial, warehouse, entrance operations and call center sales.