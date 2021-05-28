Universal Orlando drops mask requirement for fully vaccinated guests

Universal Orlando is dropping its coronavirus mask requirement for fully vaccinated guests.

Starting Saturday, any guest who has reached the two-week mark from their last required vaccine dose is no longer required to cover up while on park grounds. This applies to both outdoor and indoor areas of the park, according to the company.

Customers who are not fully vaccinated, however, are still expected to continue wearing appropriate face coverings for the safety of park staff and guests.

"While we will not require proof of vaccination, we do expect our guests to comply with this revised policy and to use face coverings if they have not been vaccinated," a Universal Orlando spokesperson told FOX Business.

Universal is the latest in a string of companies that have been adjusting their policies in recent weeks in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) latest guidance.

The CDC eased mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people earlier this month, allowing them to stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings.

"Anyone who is fully vaccinated can participate in indoor and outdoor activities — large or small — without wearing a mask or physically distancing," Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC, said during a White House briefing on May 13.

Pharmacies such as CVS to big-box retailers like Costco and Target and grocers like Wegmans, Trader Joe's and Kroger have all changed their previously strict guidelines, allowing fully vaccinated guests to take off their masks, unless it is mandated at a state or local level.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.