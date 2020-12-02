Olympic snowboarder Shaun White sells $8 million Malibu compound

This property is at the top of the podium.

Gold medal-winning Olympic snowboarder Shaun White sold his Malibu, Calif., home for $8 million.

The gated one-acre property sits on a bluff overlooking the beach and the Pacific Ocean.

The 2,164-square-foot home was built in 1948 and has been fully updated. It includes three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

The luxurious home features an open floorplan and hardwood floors. The main living space has a fireplace and a wall of windows looking out at the ocean. The modern kitchen includes a breakfast-nook that also features ocean views.

All the bedrooms feature their own access to the outdoors.

The double-size lot also includes outdoor amenities like a built-in barbecue, a pool and a large lawn. The two-car garage features an electric car hookup.

Aaron Kirman and Chris Cortazzo of Compass held the listing.

This isn’t the first home White has sold off in Malibu. Late last year he sold another property in the beach community for $11.8 million.