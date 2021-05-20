Oklahoma's 'Flintstones house' finds buyer almost immediately: report

A home in Oklahoma – report e dly known to locals as "the Flintstones house" – found a buyer almost immediately.

The mid-century modern home, sitting on S Wheeling Ave in Tulsa, hit the market in late April to the tune of $695,000. Within a day, it went under contract, according to Realtor.com.

"There is nothing 'cookie-cutter' about this house," listing agent Lori Lassman of McGraw Realtors told FOX Business. "The owner is fortunate to own a piece of architectural history."

According to Lassman, the home has a peaceful, "zen-like feel to it, that even the photos can’t capture."

The home's architect, Blaine Imel, who designed the uniquely shaped structure in 1963, dubbed it the Osher House, according to Realtor.com.

It has three bedrooms, three baths and both the inside and outside of the home display interesting features.

For instance, one hallway boasts glass stone and rocks along the side. The outside pool is shaped like the oval of an eye and the roof mirrors that of an accordion, Lassmann told to Realtor.com.

"It’s stucco, but it just has a shape to it. Then there are stones that are integrated within the stucco, and aqua glass cutlets both inside and outside," Lassman said, adding that "light will come through them almost like a little jewel box."

Overall, she says the home "almost looks like a resort."

The home was last sold in 2016 for about $440,000, the outlet reported.