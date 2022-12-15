November rent rises, pushing median prices above $2K again

Rent increased in November after two months of consecutive declines, pushing median rent prices above $2,000 again, according to a recent report.

Rent, which is owned by Redfin, reported that November rent rose 1.23% month over month. That is after September and October saw rents decrease by nearly 1% and 2.5% on a monthly basis, respectively, according to the data from Rent's December report.

November's median rent reached $2,007, which is up from a median of $1,983 the prior month. However, that is still below August's peak of $2,053, the data showed.

The uptick in prices was driven by a combination of price increases for two and three-bedroom apartments coupled with a rebound in prices for the most expensive apartments in Rent's inventory, according to the report.

Meanwhile, November prices on an annual basis increased 7.45% the data showed. However, it was the smallest increase in the past three months, according to Rent.

"November's month-over-month increase is a reminder that despite short-term declines which signal a moderating market, for renters who sign yearly leases, prices are still elevated and those changes are higher than normal," according to the report.

States with the largest annual rent increases in November:

– New York +31.7%

– Florida +23%

– South Dakota +22.3%

– Arkansas +17%

– Nebraska +14.5%

– Utah +13.7%

– New Hampshire +13.4%

– Delaware +13.1%

– Kentucky +12.9%

– Tennessee +12.8%

States that saw annual rent decreases in November:

– Nevada -3.8%

– Maryland -1.3%

– Idaho -1.2%

– Georgia -1.2 %

– Virginia -0.1%