Melissa McCarthy shells out $2.4M on San Fernando Valley property

Actress and comedian Melissa McCarthy has added to her real estate portfolio after forking over $2.4 million for a San Fernando Valley property.

Continue Reading Below

McCarthy reportedly offered roughly $200,000 more than the original asking price for the single-story home for her and her husband, actor and filmmaker Ben Falcone, according to Variety which confirmed the purchase through tax records.

The 2,800-square-foot, four-bedroom, and three-and-a-half bath farmhouse was built by Hunter Homes and sits within the Valley Village neighborhood of Los Angeles. Clad in steel grey, the exterior boasts a "bold" look, according to the listing.

By contrast, the interior of the home encompasses mainly white walls mixed with light wide-plank oak flooring, custom paneling and designer light fixtures.

ADAM LAMBERT LISTS $3.35M HOLLYWOOD HILLS HOME. LOOK INSIDE

Upon entering, there is a skylit foyer, mudroom and laundry room on the left. On the right, there is a two-car garage and powder room. Down the hall are three guest bedrooms. The master suite is placed in the back of the home with access to the pool and a built-in barbecue for entertaining.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The master suite features walk-in closets, a fireplace and a master bath with a walk-in shower, a standing tub and double vanity.

The kitchen features two-toned cabinets and top-end appliances, high-end fixtures and a sprawling island sitting directly across from the sky-lit dining area. Sitting right next to the kitchen is the "open-concept living space" which also features sliding glass doors that open up to the backyard.

The property was listed with Dennis Chernov at Keller Williams, Variety reported. Fred Holley of Core Real Estate Group reportedly represented both McCarthy and Falcone in the transaction.

READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS BY CLICKING HERE

This is not the first time the two-time Oscar nominee dabbled in real estate within San Fernando Valley.

In 2012, they spent more than $3.5 million for an estate owned by songwriter and game and talk show host Alan Thicke, Variety reported.

And in 2009, the couple spent $780,000 for a furnished rental, which according to Variety costs $10,000 per month when it pops up on the market.