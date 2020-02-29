Adam Lambert lists $3.35M Hollywood Hills home. Look inside

Singer Adam Lambert's house is back on the market, listed at $3.35 million.

Lambert rose to fame as a runner-up on "American Idol" in 2009, He's released three albums since then, and has also performed with the band Queen since 2011.

His 3,049-square-foot Los Angeles home includes three bedrooms and three bathrooms, according to the pocket listing with Emil Hartoonian and Nicholas Siegfried of The Agency. Lambert had previously listed the home for $3.995 million.

The contemporary home features a designer kitchen with marble finishes and a sliding glass wall offering views of Hollywood. The master suite includes a walk-in closet, spa and private terrace.

A second suite has its own private entrance. The agents suggest it could also be used for another use like a studio or home theater.

The private, gated 9,262-square-foot lot also includes a pool, a covered seating area and lots of greenery.

Lambert won't be far. He bought another Hollywood Hills home for $6.5 million in 2018, the Los Angeles Times reported. It's only about a mile away from this property.