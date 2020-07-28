$7.9M New York estate once belonged to EGOT-winning composer Marvin Hamlisch

An upstate New York estate asking $7.9 million includes 40 acres, a vintage farmhouse and a little bit of musical history.

Four Barns Farm in Millbrook, New York, was once the home of the late composer Marvin Hamlisch.

He’s one of the few people to achieve an EGOT by winning Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony awards. Hamlisch, who died in 2012, wrote music for movies including “The Sting,” “The Spy Who Loved Me” and “Sophie’s Choice,” plus Broadway shows like “A Chorus Line.”

Hamlisch bought the property from Ben and Casey Affleck’s grandparents, and the actors spent summers there as children, the New York Post previously reported.

In addition to the main home, the estate includes four 1850s barns that were repurposed by architect Paul Gleicher, according to the listing with Wendy Maitland with Atelier WM LLC. Inside, they feature character from the original barns like exposed beams and wide board floors, and each has a theme: artist studio, media room, office and billiards lounge.

The largest of the barns has 40-foot ceilings and a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace.

The four barns sit around a courtyard ideal for entertaining, according to the listing.

The main home features an open kitchen. The dining area, formal living room and library each have a fireplace. Altogether, the estate includes six bedrooms, nine bathrooms and two kitchens.

The outdoor space includes a long tree-lined drive, grassy meadows, woods, a vegetable garden and fruit trees and an in-ground pool.

The estate is surrounded by other large properties and is located in the Hudson Valley near wineries, a polo club, golf courses and preserve, according to the listing.

