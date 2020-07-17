NYC's 'Versailles of Manhattan' listed for $17.5 million

An ornate New York City townhouse known as the “Versailles of Manhattan” is on the market for $17.5 million.

That’s half of what seller Ken Laub had wanted when he listed the property for sale for $35 million in 2017, according to the New York Post. And Laub has been trying to sell the property since 2003, according to the report.

Laub is a major commercial real estate broker whose deals include the original World Trade Center. He has also produced Broadway shows. Real estate records indicate he’s owned the Upper East Side property since 1986.

The 8,000-square-foot home dates to 1872, according to the listing with Elizabeth L. Sample and Brenda S. Powers of Sotheby’s International Realty. It includes six bedrooms, five bathrooms and three half-baths.

The building features a limestone and brick exterior, and the inside of the home has luxurious details like inlaid marble, intricate wood molding and paneling, ornamental ceilings and fabric walls, according to the listing.

The master suite includes a walk-in closet and a fireplace. There are two skylights in the master bedroom and one in the bath. The master bathroom also includes a Jacuzzi tub and an onyx slab steam shower.

Several rooms feature elaborate Louis XIV-style designs that inspired the property’s palatial nickname. There’s also a library, a marble slab bar and an elevator. Some of the bedrooms include their own en suite bathrooms and fireplaces.

The kitchen includes two refrigerators, double ovens and a walk-in wine cellar.

The home also features a rooftop terrace with a fountain, plus walls and trees for privacy.

