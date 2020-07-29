Mystery buyer snags $102M penthouse in record-setting NYC tower

An unknown buyer has plunked down $101.71 million for a penthouse on the 76th floor of 220 Central Park South — the Manhattan address home to America’s priciest sale ever.

The buyer, 76CPS LP, paid $99.9 million for the apartment in the sky, plus another $1.81 million for a smaller unit in the building, according to city property records. The Real Deal first reported the purchase.

The penthouse takes up the entire 76th floor. It runs 8,200 square feet and comes with nearly 850 square feet of outdoor space.

That wasn’t even the only big purchase recorded in the building in the past week: Another two buyers paid more than $50 million each for their new homes. One paid $55.5 million for a 68th-floor unit, while another paid $53.96 million for a 64th-floor apartment, according to city property records.

Though the closings occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic, the purchases have been a long time coming. All three newly completed deals have actually been in the works since at least 2017, when the contracts were signed.

200 Central Park South made real-estate history when billionaire Ken Griffin spent $238 million for his units in the middle of the building, which alone total almost 24,000 square feet, in 2019. The Citadel hedge fund chief also coughed up another $4 million for two adjacent apartments on the 20th floor for guests or staff — for a grand total of $242 million in real estate facing the park.

These units aren’t exactly private. The new purchaser of the 76th-floor penthouse, for instance, will likely be able to see down into Griffin’s outdoor terrace, in the center of the building, brokers say. And residents of a newer supertall building, Central Park Tower, will be able to look down into the 76th-floor penthouse.

“You would think that for $242 million-plus finishes … one could get a semblance of privacy, but alas, true privacy is fleeting in the New York City condo world,” top broker Dolly Lenz said.

Other billionaires in the building include Dan Ochs, who shelled out $93 million for his 73rd-floor unit, in a sale recorded in late 2019. Many units in 220 Central Park South, however, have traded in secret, via whisper listings with buyers shielded by LLCs.

Amenities in the Robert A.M. Stern-designed building include a residents-only restaurant helmed by Jean-Georges Vongerichten.

