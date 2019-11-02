These multimillion-dollar Nashville homes offer a luxurious life in the 'Music City'

Nashville has a lot to offer residents and visitors.

Continue Reading Below

Nicknamed the “Music City,” Nashville has a busy nightlife of concerts, bars and screaming bachelorette parties, and the city is also home to a vibrant culinary scene with dishes like Nashville hot chicken, plus sports, museums and other things to do.

With so much going on, it’s easy to imagine making Nashville home. Here’s a look at some of the most luxurious properties on the market in the Nashville area, courtesy of Compass real estate.

Bethesda-Arno Road, Thompson’s Station, Tennessee

Image 1 of 7

$4,750,000

Six bedrooms

Nine bathrooms

Three half baths

11,283 square feet

This gated 20-acre property offers both views from its wooded hilltop and flat land for recreation and horses. The home features dual bathrooms and closets in its master suite, more than 2,800 square feet of porches and what listing agent Greg Cooley described as “the ultimate” pantry.”

Image 1 of 5

A separate carriage house holds a one-bedroom apartment, office and 1.5 bathrooms. And an additional 20 acres and a guest house are also available.

LAKE TAHOE REAL ESTATE: HERE’S WHAT A FEW MILLION DOLLARS CAN GET YOU

Battery Lane, Nashville

Image 1 of 18

$3,450,000

Five bedrooms

Seven bathrooms

Two half baths

7,308 square feet

This unique "warm modern" home sits on more than an acre with mature trees and “stunning” landscaping, according to listing agent Erin Krueger. The outdoor entertaining area includes four water features, a bar/kitchen and seating for about 10 around a custom fire pit.

Image 1 of 26

Inside, the home includes a wine cellar, rec room, billiards room and three fireplaces.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Estes Road, Nashville

Image 1 of 3

$2,999,000

Five bedrooms

Six bathrooms

Three half baths

7,668 square feet

This fully renovated American foursquare home includes a brand new in-ground pool and pool house, according to listing agent Lacey Newman. Its outdoor areas also include a summer kitchen and plenty of space for dining and lounging.

Image 1 of 11

The home features multiple living spaces and a gym. It also includes a spacious elevator.

MICHAEL JORDAN LISTS UTAH HOME FOR $7.5M. TAKE A LOOK INSIDE

Bancroft Place, Nashville

Image 1 of 20

$1,500,000

Four bedrooms

Three bathrooms

One half bath

This elegant custom home in the Bancroft subdivision sits on three acres.

Image 1 of 47

The interior boasts detailed molding, built-in storage and grand spaces.

READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS BY CLICKING HERE