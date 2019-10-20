Lake Tahoe real estate: Here's what a few million dollars can get you

From sandy beaches to snowy ski slopes, the Lake Tahoe area offers year-round outdoor recreation.

The scenic views and attractions make Lake Tahoe a popular stop for tourists and a great place to own a luxury home. Here’s a look at some of the top homes that have hit the market in Lake Tahoe, courtesy of Compass real estate:

$2,650,000

4 bedroom

3 bathroom

1 half bathroom

3,705 square feet

This “brand new mountain retreat with classic alpine elements” is located in Truckee, northwest of the lake and tantalizingly close to golf courses, trailheads and a craft brewery.

The home sits behind the sixth hole of a nearby golf course. A rooftop deck offers panoramic views of the area's scenery.

$2,749,000

6 bedroom

4 bathroom

This light-filled alpine custom remodel is located within walking distance of Lake Tahoe beaches in Incline Village, Nevada.

The home features high ceilings, hardwood floors and an "opulent" fireplace.

$2,795,000

4 bedroom

3 bathroom

1 half bathroom

4,107 square feet

This "luxurious lodge-style retreat" shows off detailed craftsmanship and offers views of the turquoise water in Lake Tahoe's Rubicon Bay.

The home offers many places to enjoy the views, with three decks plus private balconies.

$3,495,000

4 bedroom

5 bathroom

1 half bathroom

4,567 square feet

Ski home to this mountain retreat northwest of Lake Tahoe.

This cozy chalet features a fireplace and a sauna to help you warm up after a long day on the slopes.

$3,985,000

5 bedroom

5 bathroom

3,590 square feet

This luxe home places you just a mile from a ski resort and a short drive from other local slopes west of Tahoe City.

It overlooks a private HOA pond perfect for summer swimming and winter skating, and its sunny elevated deck sports great views of the surrounding scenery.

