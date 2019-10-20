Expand / Collapse search
Luxury Properties

Lake Tahoe real estate: Here's what a few million dollars can get you

By FOXBusiness
New York real estate broker Peggy Zabakolas discusses the state of the housing market.

From sandy beaches to snowy ski slopes, the Lake Tahoe area offers year-round outdoor recreation.

The scenic views and attractions make Lake Tahoe a popular stop for tourists and a great place to own a luxury home. Here’s a look at some of the top homes that have hit the market in Lake Tahoe, courtesy of Compass real estate:

Image 1 of 11

A look at a Truckee, California home for sale. (Courtesy Chris Beck)

$2,650,000

4 bedroom

3 bathroom

1 half bathroom

3,705 square feet

This “brand new mountain retreat with classic alpine elements” is located in Truckee, northwest of the lake and tantalizingly close to golf courses, trailheads and a craft brewery.

Image 1 of 10

A look at a Truckee, California home for sale. (Courtesy Chris Beck)

The home sits behind the sixth hole of a nearby golf course. A rooftop deck offers panoramic views of the area's scenery.

Image 1 of 20

A look at an Incline Village, Nevada home for sale. (Courtesy 2View.com)

$2,749,000

6 bedroom

4 bathroom

This light-filled alpine custom remodel is located within walking distance of Lake Tahoe beaches in Incline Village, Nevada.

Image 1 of 43

A look at an Incline Village, Nevada home for sale. (Courtesy 2View.com)

The home features high ceilings, hardwood floors and an "opulent" fireplace.

Image 1 of 20

A look at a Tahoma, California home for sale. (Courtesy 2View.com)

$2,795,000

4 bedroom

3 bathroom

1 half bathroom

4,107 square feet

This "luxurious lodge-style retreat" shows off detailed craftsmanship and offers views of the turquoise water in Lake Tahoe's Rubicon Bay.

Image 1 of 27

A look at a Tahoma, California home for sale. (Courtesy 2View.com)

The home offers many places to enjoy the views, with three decks plus private balconies.

Image 1 of 5

A look at a Donner Summit, California home for sale. (Courtesy Vista Estate Visuals)

$3,495,000

4 bedroom

5 bathroom

1 half bathroom

4,567 square feet

Ski home to this mountain retreat northwest of Lake Tahoe.

Image 1 of 20

A look at a Donner Summit, California home for sale. (Courtesy Vista Estate Visuals)

This cozy chalet features a fireplace and a sauna to help you warm up after a long day on the slopes.

Image 1 of 8

A look at an Alpine Meadows, California home for sale. (Courtesy Jeff Freeman)

$3,985,000

5 bedroom

5 bathroom

3,590 square feet

This luxe home places you just a mile from a ski resort and a short drive from other local slopes west of Tahoe City.

Image 1 of 15

A look at an Alpine Meadows, California home for sale. (Courtesy Vance Fox)

It overlooks a private HOA pond perfect for summer swimming and winter skating, and its sunny elevated deck sports great views of the surrounding scenery.

