The most popular home styles in US, from ranch houses to townhouses: report

With demand for real estate booming, people looking to buy a home – or a second home – have countless things to consider including location, cost and, of course, style.

Real estate brokerage firm Redfin released a report this month that found the most popular home styles in the U.S., using home trends listing data on its website.

The firm found the top 13 home styles in the U.S. for its report. At the top of the list was ranch-style homes, which have the highest sale-to-list ratio in Portland, Oregon, Phoenix, Chicago, San Francisco and San Diego, according to Redfin.

Following ranch-style were craftsman-style homes, contemporary-style homes, modern-style homes and Cape Cod-style homes, rounding out the top five styles.

To see the full list, here are the 13 most popular home styles in the U.S., according to Redfin.

1. Ranch-style homes

According to the real estate brokerage, ranch-style homes are known for being single-story houses. The homes – which are also sometimes called "ramblers" – typically have large windows, a low-pitched roof and an open layout.

2. Craftsman-style homes

Hallmarks of a craftsman-style home include "shingles, low-pitched roofs and covered front porches," Redfin reported. The style was popularized in the 1900s, according to the company.

3. Contemporary-style homes

According to Redfin, homes built in the contemporary style often have open floor plans, large windows, "inventive designs and simple forms." The company said that houses in the contemporary style will occasionally have eco-friendly components.

People sometimes use the terms "contemporary" and "modern" interchangeably, according to Redfin.

4. Modern-style homes

Though the modern style is similar to contemporary, modern-style houses feature asymmetrical exteriors and flat roofs, Redfin reported.

According to the website, the modern style of architecture became popular in the 1920s.

5. Cape Cod-style homes

Most commonly found in the New England region of the U.S., Cape Cod-style houses can be identified by their symmetrical design, steep roof, wood siding and shutters, according to Redfin.

The architectural style dates back to 1675, the company reported.

6. Colonial-style homes

Though not as old as Cape Cod-style homes, colonial-style homes have historic roots dating back to 1876, according to Redfin. Homes in the colonial style tend to be two or three stories, have brick or wood exteriors and "decorative doorways," the company reported.

7. Tudor-style homes

Homes in the Tudor style are best known for their striped exteriors, according to Redfin. The style also often includes a combination of brick, stone and stucco.

According to Redfin, Tudor-style homes are mostly found in the Northeast and the Midwest.

8. Cottage-style homes

According to Redfin, American architects started designing English-inspired cottages in the 1920s and '30s.

The cottage style is set apart by its "steep, thatched roof, arched doorways, shuttered windows, and a warm storybook character," Redfin reported.

9. Mediterranean-style homes

According to Redfin, Mediterranean-style homes are identified by their "low-pitched red tile roofs," as well as their U-shaped floor plan and stucco or adobe exteriors.

This style is most popular in Southern California and Florida, the company found.

10. Farmhouse-style homes

Redfin reported that the hallmarks of a farmhouse include wraparound porches, wood floors and clapboard siding.

According to the company, the architectural style started in the early 1700s.

11. Mid-century modern-style homes

According to Redfin, the mid-century modern architectural style started after World War II. The style often includes floor-to-ceiling windows and open layouts.

12. Victorian-style homes

Redfin described the Victorian house style as "a colorful dollhouse with romantic and distinctive features." According to the company, Victorian houses have "elaborate detailing," gabled roofs, bay windows and a front porch. They also often have a round tower.

According to Redfin, Victorian homes are popular in Boston and San Francisco.

13. Townhouse

According to Redfin, townhouses originated in Europe and are mostly found in cities.

The real estate brokerage said that townhouses often have two or three stories, a rooftop deck and spacious layouts.