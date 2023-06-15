Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Mortgage

Mortgage rates continue to come down

Average long-term mortgage rate fell to 6.69% this week

close
Real estate entrepreneur Jeff Greene addresses fears of commercial real estate collapse on 'The Claman Countdown.' video

Commercial real estate market will worsen if economy slows: Jeff Greene

Real estate entrepreneur Jeff Greene addresses fears of commercial real estate collapse on 'The Claman Countdown.'

The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate fell again this week but remain high compared to earlier in the spring homebuying season, according to weekly data compiled by mortgage buyer Freddie Mac.

The rate on the 30-year fixed mortgage fell to 6.69% this week from 6.71% a week ago. One year ago, it averaged 5.78%.

"Mortgage rates decreased slightly this week in anticipation of the pause in rate hikes by the Federal Reserve," said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s Chief Economist. 

This is a new housing development in Middlesex Township, Pa., on Oct. 12, 2022. Among the roughly 63% of U.S. homes with a mortgage, average homeowner equity per borrower was $274,070 in the first quarter of 2023, down 1.9% from the same quarter last

Khater continued, "As inflation continues to decelerate, economic growth is slowing and the tightening cycle of monetary policy is reaching its apex, which means mortgage rates are expected to decrease later this year and into next."

MORTGAGE APPLICATIONS JUMP AS BORROWING RATES EASE

In addition, the average rate on a 15-year fixed mortgage rose to 6.10% this week from 6.07% a week ago. At this time last year, the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 4.81%.

home sales

A "For Sale" outside a house in Hercules, California, US, on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. Homebuyers are facing a worsening affordability situation with mortgage rates hovering around the highest levels in more than a decade.  (Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The Federal Reserve indicated it will raise rates two more times this year, quashing any optimism that a terminal rate had been reached. 

COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE CRASH STILL LOOMING OVER US ECONOMY

The Fed rate hiking cycle has increased the cost of borrowing in an attempt to reduce the velocity of money and slow the economy.

Home for sale

Home for sale in Philadelphia, Pa., Feb. 19, 2023. (Fox News)

Jerome Powell's announcement yesterday of future interest rate hikes came as a blow to homebuyers who will continue to fight an uphill bad in the coming months.

Despite spring and summer being the peak home buying season, home sales have been far below the historical figures as the market remains tight.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE