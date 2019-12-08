Ex-MLB pitcher's luxe New York condo listed for $8.6M

MLB commentator and retired pitcher David Cone’s New York City condo is on the market for $8.6 million.

The five-time World Series winner spent the majority of his MLB career in New York, playing for both the Mets and Yankees. He won four championships with the “Bronx bombers” and pitched a perfect game in front of a home crowd in 1999.

Cone bought the condo in New York’s leafy Greenwich Village neighborhood for $7.97 million in 2016, Realtor.com reported. He ended up moving about a year later to be closer to his son’s school and put the home on the market, with the price once as high as $10.5 million, according to the report.

The 2,818-square-foot condo includes four bedrooms, four bathrooms and one half bath, according to the listing with Andrea Wohl Lucas of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

Each bedroom includes an en suite bathroom. The large master bathroom boasts a soaking tub and an oversized shower, and the master suite also includes a “huge” walk-in closet.

The living spaces include a large balcony that’s “perfect for entertaining,” according to the listing. The home also features hardwood floors and 10-foot ceilings.

The luxurious building’s amenities include a 24-hour attended lobby, a gym that features steam rooms and a 25-meter pool, a golf simulator, movie theater and playroom.

The condo already has a tenant in place, making it a good opportunity for investors, according to the listing.

