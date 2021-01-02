'Game of Thrones' star Emilia Clarke sells California home for $4.4 million

It’s a home fit for a queen – or a khaleesi.

Actress Emilia Clarke, who held both positions in her role as Daenerys Targaryen on HBO’s “Game of Thrones,” just sold her modern home in Los Angeles’ artsy beachside Venice neighborhood for $4.4 million.

The 2,817-square-foot home was built in 2009. It includes two bedrooms and three full bathrooms, according to the former listing.

The centerpiece living room features a wall of built-in shelves and a fireplace, 15-foot ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows. It’s open to the kitchen, which has soapstone counters and sleek custom wood cabinets, as well as to both the front patio and rear courtyard via sliding glass doors.

A floating staircase connects to the second floor, which contains the bedrooms. Both include en suite bathrooms. The primary suite features a walk-in closet, and the bath has a large shower with a bench and a separate soaking tub.

Outside, the gated property features a courtyard with a 30-foot pool and multiple areas for lounging, including a covered space. The front patio has 80-year-old olive trees.

The 0.12-acre property offers privacy behind its walls and mature greenery, but is also conveniently close to the beach and hip shopping and dining around the corner on Abbot Kinney Boulevard.

Clarke, who has also starred in “Star Wars” and “Terminator” movies, paid $4.6 million for the property in 2016, records show. She put it on the market for just under $5 million in August and it sold just before the end of the year after a price cut in November, according to Realtor.com.

Juliette Hohnen of Douglas Elliman and Ruby Fay of Pinnacle Estate Properties held the listing.