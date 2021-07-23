Expand / Collapse search
Former Maryland home of Mike Tyson sells for nearly $4.6 Million

Overlooking the Congressional Country Club, the heavyweight boxer once lost a white tiger cub in the gated community

The Maryland property where retired boxer Mike Tyson once lost his white tiger cub sold this week for nearly $4.6 million.

Located in a gated community in Bethesda, Maryland, the estate features a 19,000-square-foot residence on about 2.5 acres of land, according to listing agent Daniel Heider of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty. 

"It’s on the sixth hole of the Congressional Country Club, which is one of the most prestigious golf clubs in the country," Mr. Heider said. "It’s the highest sale at the course in history."

Mr. Tyson, 55, bought the property with his ex-wife, Monica Turner, a pediatrician, in 1995 for just over $2 million, according to records with PropertyShark. The couple married in 1997 and divorced in 2003. Ms. Turner, also in her mid-50s, kept the home.

During the years the couple lived together at the home, Mr. Tyson had a pet white tiger cub named Kenya. The big cat slipped its leash one day, ending up in a neighbor’s yard. 

"The neighbor yelled over, ‘I think you may have lost your dog,’" Ms. Turner told The Wall Street Journal when it reported its first listing in May 2020 for $8.5 million

At that time, the estate spanned more than 5 acres of land. About half of that, including the seven-bedroom, 11-bathroom home, was relisted at the beginning of the year for $5.79 million, according to listing records. The price was dropped again in March to $5.25 million.

The home features a double-height entry with floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the golf course, a piano room, a cherry wood-paneled library with a wet bar and fireplace, and a primary bedroom suite with a living room and additional fireplace, according to the listing. 

Other amenities include a sauna, steam room, pool and hot tub, a sports court and several covered loggias, Mr. Heider noted. It’s also close to Bethesda’s shops and restaurants and is just about a 30-minute drive to Washington, D.C.

"During the pandemic, a lot of folks who were living in the city have fled to the closer suburbs where there are larger homes and more land," he said. Montgomery County, where Bethesda is located, "is so close to the city, but has all these amenities."

Mr. Heider declined to comment on the buyer, and records of the sale are not yet publicly available. 