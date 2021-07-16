Helen Mirren, director Taylor Hackford list Los Angeles home for $18.5 million

Actor Helen Mirren and her director husband Taylor Hackford have put their Hollywood Hills compound on the market, asking $18.5 million for the 6.5-acre property. The couple is also open to leasing out the home at $45,000 a month.

The 10,200-square-foot residence also comes with a guest house, and between the two there are nine bedrooms and 10 baths.

According to the listing by Coldwell Banker Realty's Beverly Hills office, the property has exclusively been owned by Hollywood dignitaries since its construction in 1911.

The first owner was Dustin Farnum, considered Hollywood's first movie star, who starred in the silent film "Squaw Man," one of the first feature films shot in Hollywood. The second was journalist, columnist and film producer Mark Hellinger, who provided the story for what became "The Roaring Twenties" starring James Cagney and Humphrey Bogart. Following was Gail Patrick, a successful actress who was executive producer of the "Perry Mason" series.

Mirren and Hackford purchased the home in the 1980s, but after more than 30 years living there, the couple is now based on the Nevada side of Lake Tahoe, The Wall Street Journal reported.

"It was the first house that we lived together in," Mirren told the news outlet. "Although it’s a big house, it doesn’t feel like a big house," she told the Journal. "You don’t feel like you’re a little pea in a huge pod rattling around."

"It’s very unusual to have a house that’s, you know, over 100 years old and it’s only had four owners over that time because L.A. houses trade often," Hackford told the Journal. "We always felt very fortunate about the pedigree of this house and the fact that all the people who lived there were all working artists in Hollywood."

"A residence of exquisite style and exceptional privacy, this remarkable compound abuts Runyan Canyon at the top of a private winding drive with gorgeous landscaping, mature trees and Hollywood sophistication," co-listing agent Joyce Rey said of the property in the listing. "With its celebrity pedigree, expansive grounds and gracious indoor-outdoor design, this gated enclave is both a private sanctuary and a distinguished setting for lavish entertaining."