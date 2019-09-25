Luxury real estate in Texas comes with acres of land, plenty of charm

Image 1 of 5

It's said that everything's bigger in Texas, and the high-dollar real estate fits right into that saying.

According to listings from Compass, these are some of the top-priced luxury properties to hit the market which feature some of the best "The Lone Star State" has to offer:

AUSTIN, TEXAS

$9,250,000

11,957 square feet

7 bedroom

8 bathroom

Described by real-estate listing agent Gary Dolch as a French Country Estate just 30 minutes shy of downtown Austin, this property sits on about 10 acres of land.

Of course, since it’s in Texas, it comes equipped with a barn, corrals and riding pens.

Also included: a two-bedroom guest house with a kitchen, living room and office.

AUSTIN, TEXAS

$14,900,000

7 bedrooms

7 bathrooms

4 half bathrooms

16,722 square feet

A short 30-minute drive from downtown Austin brings you to the Barton Creek neighborhood is where you can find the four-acre home.

According to the Compass listing by Dolch, the home was designed by David Shiflet and built by Gary Reissig in 2002. Features include an elevator, wine cellar and game room among other amenities.

AUSTIN, TEXAS

$14,995,000

13+ acres

6 bedrooms

8 bathrooms

5 half bathrooms

17,800 square feet

Remember the Alamo? More like remember this estate on the waterfront of Lake Travis.

Currently an off-market listing, Compass’ Dolch explains the 4-year project was finished in 2010 and includes “commercial-grade construction of steel and stone, built like a castle.”

“They literally had to move a mountain to place this home perfectly on this expansive property to capture the best views on all of Lake Travis.”

Bonus: the palatial space is less than an hour's drive to downtown Austin.

FREDERICKSBURG, TEXAS

$19,995,000

475 acres

13 bedroom

15.5 bathroom

Leave it to Texas to figure out how to make a barn chic.

Known as Arch Stanton Ranch, the property is spotted with “rare, historically significant restored antique barns,” according to Dolch.

The wood-focused features from within the home and the multiple buildings on the property make it ripe for events and playing host to a large group of people. With three barns, two corrals and an 8-car garage, there’s plenty of ways to make room.

AUSTIN, TEXAS

$35,000,000

65.68 acres

2 bedroom

1 bathroom

One of the most expensive properties on the Austin market is Lake Austin Ranch, across the river from the Austin Country Club.

Located just 30 minutes northwest of Austin on the Colorado River, Compass’ Dolch calls it “one of the last opportunities to own a large tract,” featuring hills covered in trees like pecan, oaks and cypress.

The recreational spot also includes an eight-slip marina and hidden gems like a pirate ship. God Bless Texas, indeed.