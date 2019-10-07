Los Angeles luxury: Southern California homes for 8-figure pricetags

Image 1 of 5

It’s the City of Angels, and harder to get closer to heaven with luxury real estate stretching well into the 8-figure range.

With a beach, mountain and downtown life relatively nearby – the options of living like a king in Los Angeles are plentiful.

Here’s a look at what it’s like to live among the stars, courtesy of Compass Real Estate:

$28,500,000

8 bedroom

7 bathroom

2 half bathrooms

11,300 + sq. feet

Escape the greater Los Angeles area about 100 miles from downtown to find this 5-acre estate with elevated ocean views.

Compass listing agent group Suding Murphy call the architecture style “reminiscent of the new Rosewood Miramar Hotel.”

The group credits the lush landscaping is thanks to a private well on site.

$38,000,000

7 bedroom

7 bathroom

3 half bathrooms

12,800 + sq. feet

South of downtown in Orange County, this nearly 3-acre property is surrounded by ocean views.

Listed by Compass agent Rob Giem, the interior includes “limestone floors, walnut millwork and Venetian plaster.”

With 450 feet of ocean frontage, this spot features the Pacific Ocean in nearly every major room.

$42,500,000

6 bedroom

8 bathroom

3 half bathrooms

10,000 sq. feet

Known as “Oakview,” Compass listing agent Luke Ebbin calls this 3.4-acre property “a painstakingly realized example of classic, East Coast-inspired American architecture.”

For any fans of "Parks & Recreation," Hollywood hearthrob Rob Lowe owns the sprawling estate.

A few of the Montecito-area home’s amenities include outdoor kitchens and a championship tennis court.

$45,000,000

5 bedroom

10 bathroom

16,400 + sq. feet

A little closer to downtown in the famed 90210 zip code of Beverly Hills, designer Roman James put his touch on this estate using glass and marble.

According to listing agent Sally Forster Jones, the garage is unlike any other you may have seen.

It has a turntable and a 58-foot wall animation… for when you need to show off your car collection of course.

$46,000,000

7 bedroom

9 bathroom

20,500 + sq. feet

Higher up in the hills, this Trousdale Estates home is known as “Carla House.”

It was crafted by famed architect Noah Walker, who has told LA Home Magazine that “interesting things happen when the architect is the builder on site.”

Its look is meant to mimic the famed Griffith Observatory nearby.