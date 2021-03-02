LeBron James lists Los Angeles mansion for $20.5M

Every king needs a castle. But LeBron James already has a bunch of them, so he’s unloading one of his Los Angeles estates.

“King James” is selling his nearly 9,500-square-foot Brentwood home on S. Rockingham Avenue for $20.5 million, according to its listing page at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. The property is just one of many in James’ real-estate portfolio, which already includes another $23 million mansion in Brentwood and a $37 million Beverly Hills home.

$25 HOME LISTING $25M IN SAN FRANCISCO INCLUDED ‘MOST BEAUTIFUL BASKETBALL COURT IN THE WORLD’

James’ six-bedroom, eight-bath house on S. Rockingham Ave. is located on over a half-acre in the “coveted Rockingham Rim” section, secluded from neighbors behind rows of hedges and redwood trees, according to its listing page.

Inside, the home features six bedroom suites (including a master bedroom with its own terrace and sitting area) as well as two family rooms, a media room, a library and a “cook’s" kitchen with a large breakfast nook. With oak flooring throughout, the interior is also marked by “exquisite finishes” and “extensive woodworking” as well as four stone fireplaces, per the listing.

The backyard, which can be accessed through a loggia, also features a long lap pool (with its own cabana) overlooking the Pacific Palisades.

LOOK: HOMEOWNER FINDS ENTRANCE TO HIDDEN BASEMENT 1 YEAR AFTER MOVING IN

James originally purchased the property in 2015 for $20.9 million, according to property records obtained by TMZ. The residence, which is just down the street from O.J. Simpson’s former Brentwood home, was also once the target of vandals who spray-painted a racial slur on its gate in 2017.

In October of 2020, James also closed on a $37 million mansion in nearby Beverly Hills, which was previously owned by French-American actor Charles Boyer, and later Lee Phillip Bell and William J. Bell, creators of soap operas including “The Young and the Restless” and “The Bold and the Beautiful.” Katharine Hepburn also lived in the house for a time when RKO Pictures owned the property.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON-THE-GO BY CLICKING HERE

James Leggate contributed to this report.