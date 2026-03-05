Las Vegas hotel-casino that closed during COVID and never reopened is demolished

A Las Vegas hotel-casino was demolished on Thursday morning after the establishment closed during the COVID-19 pandemic and never reopened.

Eastside Cannery Hotel-Casino opened on the Boulder Strip in 2008, replacing the older Nevada Palace casino. It catered to locals rather than tourists, offering value-oriented gaming, dining and stays away from the crowded Las Vegas Strip.

The nearby Longhorn Casino hosted a demolition party to give guests a front-row seat to the implosion, selling parking spots for $25 and rooms for $250, FOX5 Las Vegas reported.

Las Vegas locals and people from across the country showed up at 2 a.m. to bid an explosive farewell to the building.

"I’m from San Diego, and this is one of my favorite casinos," Gus Biner told FOX5. "It’s just I have never seen a building come down live, you always see it on the news but never live."

"I want to watch it, I want to feel it," Mark Carson told the outlet. "I’m a retired carpenter. I spent all my career building them. This will be the first time I watch it in real life, bring 'em down."

The Cannery closed in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns in Nevada.

Boyd Gaming, which acquired the hotel-casino in 2016 as part of its purchase of Cannery Casino Resorts, said it remained shuttered after most other casinos reopened due to insufficient market demand after more than five years of closure.