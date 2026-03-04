Ivana Trump’s Manhattan townhouse sells for $14M after $12.5M price cut

The longtime Manhattan residence of the late Ivana Trump has finally traded hands, but at a price that reflects a sobering reality for New York City’s luxury real estate market.

Property records show the opulent Upper East Side townhouse sold on Feb. 27 for $14 million, the Wall Street Journal reported. It’s a $12.5 million price cut from the original $26.5 million asking price set shortly after the businesswoman's death in 2022.

The $14 million sale comes after three price cuts over the past three years.

Even with the massive discount, the estate saw a $2.5 million return from what Ivana originally paid in 1992. Proceeds from the sale are set to be split among her three children, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump and Ivanka Trump.

REAL ESTATE EXPERTS BLAST MAMDANI'S MATH-DEFYING PLAN, WARN OF HIGHER RENTS AND FLIGHT

A piece of the Trump family legacy, Ivana bought the home shortly after her divorce from President Donald Trump, and the nearly 9,000-square-foot limestone mansion served as the home base for their children during their teenage years.

"My mom absolutely loved that house," Eric Trump told the Journal in 2022. He also said the opulence "embodied Ivana Trump."

The home was a real estate personification of Ivana's bold, unapologetic style. She oversaw extensive renovations shortly after buying the property to transform the former dental office into a six-story monument to luxury.

Located on the Upper East Side between Fifth and Madison avenues, the Versailles-inspired home features gold accents and shades of red. It has five bedrooms, six bathrooms, two small galley-style kitchens and multiple entertaining areas.

Image 1 of 3

Some of the more grand interior design features include Chinese murals, silk-covered walls, a leopard-print library and crystal chandeliers in almost every room.

Ivana Trump lived in the home for three decades until her death in July 2022. She was found unconscious at the bottom of a staircase in the home after what authorities ruled was an accidental fall that caused blunt impact injuries, Fox News previously reported.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

While transaction volume for New York City townhouses rose in 2025, the actual average sale prices fell, according to Leslie Garfield & Co.’s 2025 townhouse report. By the third quarter of 2025, the average sale price for Manhattan townhouses dropped 14% to $6.9 million.

Adam Modlin of the Modlin Group represented the buyer and seller in the transaction. He did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.