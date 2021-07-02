Expand / Collapse search
Las Vegas home sets record with $25 million sale

The 15,000 square foot showcase home built by Blue Heron overlooks the city's skyline

Tarek El Moussa on dramatic pickup in luxury home sales

Tarek El Moussa, star of HGTV's 'Flip or Flop,' says the increase in luxury home sales is due to 'a huge transfer of equity.'

A three-story, 15,000-square-foot house overlooking the city of Las Vegas recently sold for a whopping $25 million, breaking the record for the highest home price in Sin City's history.

Luxury developer Blue Heron said a buyer picked up its Vegas Modern 001 show home in the exclusive MacDonald Highlands community of Henderson. The newly-built modern showpiece was purchased by LoanDepot founder and chairman Anthony Hsieh, according to The Las Vegas Review-Journal

A $25 million home sale in Las Vegas set a new local real estate record. (Blue Heron)

The developer said the buyer agreed to allow Blue Heron to continue showing the home for some time to select qualified buyers and prospects as an experience center.

Synergy Sotheby’s International Realty agent Kristen Routh-Silberman served as a dual agent representing both the buyer and seller in the transaction.

A three-story, 15,000-square-foot house overlooking the city of Las Vegas recently sold for a whopping $25 million, breaking the record for the highest home price in Sin City's history. (Blue Heron)

"I’m grateful, appreciative and humbled about breaking the record," Routh-Silberman told the Review-Journal. "I had a team of superstars to help make this happen, and all of the stars had to align to get this done. While I’m so thrilled for the buyer and seller, I’m deeply thrilled for Las Vegas, the city of Henderson and MacDonald Highlands. It’s a big win for everybody."

The Vegas Modern 001 boasts stunning panoramic views of the Las Vegas skyline from multiple areas inside the home, including a sky lounge, the dining room and den. The home has extensive outdoor-indoor living spaces, and Blue Heron said the design "aims to weave the Strip’s culture of theatrical idiosyncrasies and drama with characteristics of the Mohave’s natural environment through a series of unfolding spatial expansions, compressions, and the dissolution of shelter and landscape creating an immersive sensuous living experience."

 The newly-built modern showpiece was purchased by LoanDepot founder and chairman Anthony Hsieh, according to The Las Vegas Review-Journal.  (Blue Heron)

The previous record for a Las Vegas sale was $17.55 million set in 2016 when illusionist David Copperfield purchased a 31,000- square-foot house in Summerlin.