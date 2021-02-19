Kamala Harris is selling her San Francisco apartment

Less than a month after taking office, Vice President Kamala Harris has inked a deal to sell her San Francisco apartment.

The property had been on the market for just over a week asking $799,000, according to listings website Zillow. Listing agent Anne Herrera of Sotheby's International Realty confirmed that the property was in contract but didn't comment further.

The apartment, on the top floor of a boutique building in the city's SOMA neighborhood, is about 1,069 square feet spread over two levels, the listing shows. There is a main floor living and dining space with high-ceilings, a home office alcove and a small outdoor space as well as a loft level with a bedroom, a bathroom and a walk-in closet.

Ms. Harris bought the apartment for $489,000 in 2004, records show, the year she began serving as California's first Black district attorney. The unit is about a mile's walk from the San Francisco Superior Court House.

The property is one of a small collection of homes tied to Ms. Harris, including a condo in Washington, D.C., and a house in the Brentwood area of Los Angeles. She is currently living at Blair House, across the street from the White House, while the U.S. Naval Observatory -- the traditional home of the vice president -- undergoes renovations.

Her spokeswoman wasn't immediately available for comment.