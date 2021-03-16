Joe Rogan sells longtime LA home for $3.45M following move to Texas

Joe Rogan didn’t have to drink donkey juice, sleep in a coffin full of snakes, or walk on a tightrope 10,000 feet above the air to seal the deal.

The former “Fear Factor” host, UFC commentator and firebrand podcaster sold his Bell Canyon, California, property for $3.45 million — $250,000 more than he was asking for.

The move comes after Rogan, 53, said goodbye to Los Angeles and hello to Texas last year.

He left behind two guard-gated estates in LA’s San Fernando Valley after wanting more space and “freedom.”

He purchased one of the Bell Canyon properties — the one he is currently unloading — for $2.3 million back in 2003, during his time hosting “Fear Factor.” The superstar podcaster initially put the house on the market in October for $3.2 million. The home sold on Friday, five months later.

Spanning a massive 7,573 square feet, the house has five bedrooms and five bathrooms.

SPOTIFY TO BRING ON JOE ROGAN PODCAST AS EXCLUSIVE

Pegged as a French country estate, the home features rolling lawns, a glass balcony to showcase the city lights view, a meditation atrium, and al-fresco dining and entertaining spaces complete with a pool and spa, which overlooks the sprawling mountains and valley views.

Other features include a gourmet chef’s kitchen with a custom pewter center island countertop from Paris, two Miele dishwashers, three sinks, two refrigerators and marble counters.

The abode offers an open floor plan that includes a great room, living room and dining rooms with views, a media room with a pool table and wet bar, a library/office and a gym.

A floating staircase leads you to the master suite which holds a separate sitting room. There are sliding doors that open to a charming bridge with a private deck.

In May 2020, Rogan signed an exclusive deal with Spotify reported to be valued at more than $100 million. The comedian’s long-running show, “The Joe Rogan Experience,” has consistently ranked as one of Apple’s top streamed podcasts.

Rogan and his Texas-born wife, Jessica Ditzel, now live in a chic lakefront mansion in Austin, Texas.

