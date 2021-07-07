You can be Joe Biden’s neighbor for $2.4 million

Won’t you be my neighbor? You’ll need $2.4 million.

During his 2020 presidential campaign, President Joe Biden was compared to children’s television figure Mr. Rogers of "Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood" — well, now you can really be Joe and Jill Biden’s neighbor.

A neighboring property to Biden’s custom-built three-bedroom, four-and-a-half bathroom Wilmington, Delaware home was listed Monday for $2.39 million, according to Realtor.com.

Biden, who currently resides at the White House and also owns a Delaware beach house, purchased his Wilmington plot for $350,000 in 1998. Biden had the 6,850-square-foot mansion custom-built with three bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms. His property is now estimated to be worth at least $2 million, the Wall Street Journal reported.

But whoever buys this French house won’t spend their days "keeping up with the Joneses" — or, er, the Bidens. The neighboring mansion is over 25% bigger than the President’s home, with two more bedrooms and another bathroom, according to Realtor.com.

The 8,700-square-feet home with five bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms could be more or less appealing because of its association with the President. When Biden is in town, security checkpoints prevent unauthorized guests from entering the immediate proximity, and residents face interruptions on occasion, said the listing broker.

"I’ve spoken to neighbors, and the only issue with that is there are occasionally unannounced transits where they shut down everything and you can’t leave the property, so I can see that being somewhat of an encumbrance," listing broker Michael Kelczewski of Brandywine Fine Properties Sotheby’s International told The Post. "But I think it [the proximity to President Biden] is a selling point."

Kelczewski said several New Yorkers and New Jerseyans have already requested tours of the property, which was listed Monday.

After security checkpoints, guests approach the house via a motor court. The visible two-story facade has nine six-panel windows with green shudders and a hipped roof. Two wings extend forward from the main house, photos show.

The covered entryway with wood doors opens to an expansive foyer with Brazilian Cherry hardwood finishes, tray ceilings, cathedral ceilings and wainscotting, according to the listing.

"I really appreciate the French architecture. It is an unusual style for the area, which is usually in the Colonial style," said Kelczewski.

To the right is a living room with a marble fireplace and a decorative ceiling plate, which dangles a crystal chandelier.

To the left is a formal dining room with a decorative fireplace mantel and another crystal chandelier hanging from a decorative ceiling plate.

Beyond is the foyer is a grand room with French doors, tray ceilings and a fireplace with a floor-to-ceiling mantel installation, photos show.

The first floor also has a French country-inspired commercial kitchen with a breakfast room, a homework nook and a bar with seating. It is finished with ivory cabinets, marble countertops and a tile backsplash, photos show.

A Florida room, more commonly called a sunroom, branches off the kitchen. French doors lead out to the sloped two-acre lot with a patio for entertaining.

The home has two primary bedroom suites, one on the first and one on the second level. Upstairs, the home also has three other bedroom suites and a playroom.

The lower level is on a slope, allowing windows from the rear to shine natural light into the basement. The naturally lit space has a wet bar, a movie room and a gym.

"It’s nice to be in a basement and still have views of a beautiful backyard vista," said Kelczewski.

