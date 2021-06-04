Joe Biden's Delaware beach house: what to know

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden got away from the White House for a visit to their Delaware vacation home this week.

They’ve owned the home since 2017, when they paid $2.74 million for the property, county records show.

The 4,786-square-foot home was built in 2007, according to a former listing. It has six bedrooms, five bathrooms and one half-bath. It also has a "gourmet" kitchen, three fireplaces and multiple decks and porches.

Out back, the 0.34-acre property also features a stone patio, fireplace, summer kitchen and outdoor showers and dog wash. County records also indicate an in-ground pool was added after the Bidens bought the property.

The home sits in the North Shores neighborhood near the beach and the Gordons Pond section of Cape Henlopen State Park, where the Bidens have been spotted riding bikes on a trail through wetlands during visits.

The Bidens arrived in Rehoboth Beach Wednesday ahead of the first lady’s 70th birthday Thursday, and flew back out Friday afternoon after the president spoke about the May jobs report at the Rehoboth Beach Convention Center.

The visit marked the president’s first visit to the Bidens’ vacation home since his inauguration, though he’s been back to Delaware 12 times since taking office, the New York Post reported. They last visited Rehoboth Beach in November.

The president's presence prompted Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control officials to close parts of the Gordons Pond area on Wednesday and Friday and warned that trails would be closed for times on all three days.

But overall, locals don’t report many major traffic delays as a result of Biden visits.

"We will try to keep it as brief as we possibly can and we will try to inconvenience people as little as possible, but we obviously have no control over that," Rehoboth Beach Police Lt. Jaime Riddle told the Delaware News Journal.

The Bidens have long been Rehoboth Beach vacationers, including during his vice presidency, the Cape Gazette reported. After the couple bought their property in 2017, Joe Biden told the newspaper that they "have dreamed of being able to buy a place where we can bring the whole family."

"We feel very lucky that we're now able to make that happen and are looking forward to spending time with our family in the place that matters most to us in the world," he added.

Rehoboth Beach is known as "the nation’s summer capital." That’s not a nod to the president specifically – the nickname predates Biden’s presidency because of its long-running reputation as a popular getaway for D.C. politicos.

The city has a beach and a quaint downtown with a boardwalk, bandstand, restaurants, boutiques and an amusement park.

Rehoboth Beach isn’t the Bidens’ primary non-Washington residence. That’s a 5,748-square-foot lakefront mansion in Wilmington, Delaware. The house is set back away from the road on a 4-acre property, and it includes six bedrooms, six bathrooms and a half-bath.