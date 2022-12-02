Jeffrey Epstein's Paris apartment bought by plastics tycoon for $10.4M

A Paris apartment formerly owned by financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has sold for more than $10 million.

The 7,373 square foot luxury apartment was purchased in June by Bulgarian plastics magnate Georgi Tuchev.

Tuchev snagged the property for $10.4 million — slightly under the approximately $12 million listing price.

The deal was brokered by Sotheby's International Realty for a $440,000 fee. A portion of the sale price will reportedly be used by the Epstein estate to assist the late sex offender's victims.

The Parisian apartment sale is the latest in the ongoing effort to liquidate Epstein's estate to cover legal fees and payouts.

The Epstein estate will pay more than $105 million in cash to the territorial government — the culmination of years pursuing the estate for damages related to his alleged operation of a sex abuse compound on his private islands, Great St. James and Little St. James.

Both islands are set to go up for sale as part of the agreement, with half of the sale price to be paid to the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Epstein was found dead in his jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial on a sex trafficking indictment.

Prosecutors alleged the wealthy hedge fund manager preyed on "dozens" of victims as young as 14 years old.