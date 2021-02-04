Jeff Bezos’ $500M real estate portfolio: See all his luxury houses

It’s the end of an era for Jeff Bezos, who announced that his time as the CEO of Amazon would soon come to a close.

Starting out in 1994 as an online bookstore, Amazon morphed into a multitrillion-dollar company with Bezos, 57, as the ringleader of it all. Since then, he has amassed a gigantic real estate portfolio worth upward of $500 million, accounting for inflation. Ranging from properties in Beverly Hills to Seattle to good ol’ West Texas, and even cities like Washington, DC, and New York City, Bezos has a home for each climate.

Until his divorce from Mackenzie Scott in 2019, he was worth about $150 billion — making him the richest person in the world. Following his divorce, Bezos remained on Forbes’ 2020 list as the world’s wealthiest person for the third year in a row, despite giving $36 billion worth of his Amazon stock to his ex-wife. Today, Bezos is estimated to have a net worth of about $195 billion — sparked by the rise of Amazon’s portfolio amid the pandemic.

While it remains unclear at this point how the two have decided to divvy up their real estate assets, the homes he’s purchased are spread across the nation.

NEW YORK

Lincoln Square 25 Central Park West | $13 million

Bezos has four apartments worth $17.5 million in the Century Condominium at 25 Central Park West, which neighbors Central Park and has been home to composer George Gershwin and “Friends” star Matthew Perry.

Bezos bought three apartments in the building in 1999 for $7.65 million (about $12.13 million today), and added a fourth to his collection for $5.3 million in 2012.

The 33-story, dual-tower building was built in 1932 by Irwin Chanin, who was known for Broadway theater designs. The building, complete with Art Deco exterior and lobby, holds over 400 unique condominiums, according to StreetEasy.

Madison Square Park 212 Fifth Ave. | $96 million

At the height of the pandemic in April 2020, the online shopping magnate closed on a $16 million, three-bedroom condominium on the 20th floor of 212 Fifth Ave.

It’s the fifth time he bought an entire floor in the 24-story building — he already dropped $80 million in June 2019 on the 21st, 22nd, 23rd and 24th floors.

His 2019 apartment spree included the purchase of a three-story, five-bedroom, five-and-a-half-bathroom penthouse and the two-unit floor beneath it, which he planned to combine into a single mega-condo totaling 17,000 square feet, according to Realtor.com.

Bezos’ penthouse even has an observatory. And each unit in the building, which overlooks Madison Square Park, has galleried hallways, solid oak and marble floors and luxury finishes.

The stately building, built in 1912, offers a fitness center, a yoga studio, a treatment room, a playroom, a game room, a dining and meeting room, a catering kitchen and a screening room.

WASHINGTON, D.C.

Textile Museum 2320-2330 S Street, Kalorama | $23 million

The Amazon honcho paid $23 million in 2016 for the former Textile Museum in Washington’s upscale Kalorama neighborhood — then he got to work on a $12 million renovation, according to a Washingtonian report.

Bezos purchased the estate three years after becoming the sole owner of the Washington Post.

The neighborhood once housed Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump as well as Barack and Michelle Obama.

The brick exterior has stately Roman columns and balconies, a sweeping lawn with a fountain and a private garden with brick-arched walkways.

Covering 27,000 square feet, it was originally built in 1914. It holds 10 bedrooms, eight full bathrooms, six powder rooms and 11 fireplaces.

Home across the street 2325 S Street NW | $5 million

Bezos also bought the 4,800-square-foot home across the street for $5 million in January 2020 through the Capital Revocable Trust, which represents Bezos, the Washingtonian reported.

The four-bedroom home, built in 1951, has five full bathrooms and two powder rooms. With vaulted ceilings, detailed crown molding, carved marble fireplaces and distressed hardwood floors, it boasts a 700-bottle wine cellar and a roof deck.

The home, with a brick and limestone exterior, also offers a stately dining room, elegant country-style kitchen, walk-in closets, balcony and covered patio with vaulted skylight.

BEVERLY HILLS

Harry Warner Estate Near Sunset Blvd. | $165 million

In a record-shattering deal just before the coronavirus pandemic, Bezos purchased a $165 million mansion from billionaire producer David Geffen.

The stunning, 12,254-square-foot home near Sunset Boulevard reveals distressed wood plank floors, fresco walls, diamond-shaped windows and hand-carved doors.

The eight-bedroom, 10-bathroom estate contains a koi pond, a European garden, a lagoon-like pool and spa, waterfalls, a tennis court, a tree-lined cobblestone driveway and a courtyard with an outdoor fireplace.

The estate also boasts a dining room for 12, a formal living room with an antique fireplace, an indoor-outdoor bar, a game room and a den with a fireplace. The kitchen has exposed wooden ceiling beams and hand-painted tiles, and there is even an attached apartment.

The brick house was built for Warner Bros. Studios founder Harry Warner in 1923. Chairs from the original Warner Bros. Studios provide seating in the in-home theater, according to the listing.

The owner’s suite has vaulted and beamed ceilings, dual bathrooms, a refreshment area, a fireplace and a wrap-around terrace.

The Tudor and French country-style home also has a two-story guesthouse that has hosted celebrities including Marilyn Monroe, according to the listing by Jade Mills Estates.

Spanish-style mansion N. Alpine Dr. | $24.5 million

The soon-to-be executive chair of Amazon bought this solar-powered, seven-bedroom, seven-bathroom mansion in 2007 for $24.45 million.

The Spanish-style home has exposed wooden ceiling beams, reddish floor tiles, detailed blue and yellow decorative tiling, arched doors and wooden rotunda ceilings, according to the listing.

It has an eat-in kitchen with a fireplace, a family room, a media room and an owner’s bedroom with a private veranda and views of the city.

On the two-acre estate, there are four outdoor gardens, a greenhouse, a sunken and lit tennis court, a swimming pool, an outdoor dining area, a separate guest apartment, a six-car garage, patios and a motor court.

Contemporary home N. Alpine Drive | $12.9 million

Bezos bought a second, neighboring estate in Beverly Hills, Calif., in 2017 for $12.9 million.

The off-market deal added a half-acre to his existing two acres. The contemporary-style, single-story home was built in 1956 and covers 4,500 square feet with four bedrooms and six bathrooms, according to Mansion Global, which noted that Google Maps shows a large pool in the backyard.

WEST TEXAS

Corn Ranch Culberson and Hudspeth counties

This 30,000-acre property in the west-most part of Texas is the base for Bezos’ private space company, Blue Origin.

But the property also has a four-bedroom gray stucco home. Bezos purchased the house from attorney Ronald Stasny for an unknown amount in 2004. Originally built in the 1920s, it underwent millions in renovations under Stasny, who said that Bezos intended to keep the house mostly as-is when he purchased it. It has deer-antler chandeliers, oak furniture, historical photos and paintings of the ranch, a barn and a guest house, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal.

Bezos, who attended elementary school in Houston, said he wants his family to have the chance to live on a ranch after he got to stay on his grandfather’s 25,000-acre ranch in Cotulla, Texas, as a kid, according to the report.

Ranches in the area go for about $1,400 an acre, Realtor.com shows, and Stasny told the WSJ that Bezos paid a premium.

MEDINA, WASHINGTON

Evergreen Point Near the Post Office | $10 million

One of Bezos’ first homes he purchased following newfound success at the company was in Medina, Seattle. He paid $10 million in 1998 for a 20,600-square-foot, five-bedroom, four-bathroom house, according to Realtor.com. The 5.3-acre property in the ritzy Seattle suburb is located near the local Post Office and grocery store, property records show.

Then, in 2005, he reportedly spent $50 million on a neighboring 8,300-square-foot mansion with five bedrooms and four bathrooms. The properties have a combined 310 feet of shoreline, according to Realtor.com.

Finally, Bezos plunked down $28 million in renovations on the combined estate in 2010, according to Realtor.com, for a total of $88 million spent on the estate — $118 million, adjusting for inflation.

Medina Peninsula is accessible from Seattle via the longest floating bridge in the world, spanning 7,710 feet across Lake Washington. The 1.4-square-mile city has a golf and country club founded in 1927, where residents like to not only golf but swim and play tennis, according to Mansion Global.