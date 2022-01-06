In-N-Out owner Lynsi Snyder sells California estate for $16.25 million

In-N-Out Burger chain owner and heiress Lynsi Snyder has sold her palatial Bradbury, California, estate for $16.25 million.

Snyder's grandparents founded In-N-Out in 1948, and she took over as president in 2010 before becoming the owner herself in 2017. The 39-year-old became a certified billionaire ahead of her 35th birthday.

Snyder bought the 11 bedroom, 14 bathroom Mediterranean-style mansion in 2012 for $17.4 million. She listed the property previously in 2017 and 2018 both for $19.8 million, and again last March for $16.8 million. It was ultimately sold by listing agents Joe Chiovare and Ronald Chang of Coldwell Banker Realty.

"There are truly so many things about this estate that make it absolutely remarkable, but the views that you’re able to experience from almost every room in the house, and from each of the outdoor living areas, are undeniably breathtaking: Catalina, downtown L.A., city lights looking south and gorgeous San Gabriel Mountains looking to the north," Chiovare told FOX Business of the property. "It’s a very unique, five-star luxury, resort-like atmosphere."

The house has more than 18,000 square feet including a ballroom, billiards room, and a home theater.

The home is situated on a more than 4-acre lot, which includes a two-hole golf course, tennis court, basketball court, and pool.

