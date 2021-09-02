Former home of Selena Gomez, owned by rapper French Montana, sells for $5 million

Rapper French Montana just sold the California home that he purchased from actress Selena Gomez five years ago.

The Hidden Hills abode located in the Moreau Estates section of the popular gated celebrity hideaway rests on 3 acres and features a main house and a guest house across its sprawling footprint.

Montana, who paid $3.3 million for the six-bedroom, six-and-a-half bathroom property in 2016, initially listed the Mediterranean-style mansion for $6.599 million back in April.

During his ownership, the "No Stylist" emcee added some $400,000 in renovations in the form of a new recording studio. With the additions, Montana is set to walk away with a profit of around $1.7 million.

The listing, held by "Selling Sunset" stars Jason Oppenheim and Mary Fitzgerald, also comes complete with an expansive underground wine cellar, a media room, a gym, a billiards room and a built-in surround-sound system that plays to the outdoor living space where a pool, spa, fire pit and a dining area with an accompanying pizza oven provide ample options for entertaining guests.

According to Architectural Digest, the Moroccan-born performer toned down the striking Gomez-era turquoise and purple color scheme with a serene gray and white color palette and made some updates to the kitchen by removing the dark cabinetry and countertops in favor of white marble cabinets and matching white marble counters.

Oppenheim also represented the buyer in the transaction, FOX Business is told.