Historic Virginia home sells for $4.7M

A stately Virginia mansion where Confederate military leader Robert E. Lee grew up recently sold for $4.7 million.

The Potts-Fitzhugh House dates back to 1795 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. A state historic landmark commission plaque marks the property as Lee’s boyhood home. George Washington had also dined in the home when it was owned by the grandfather of Lee’s wife, according to the marker.

The sale closed on Friday. The listing agents, Robert Hryniewicki, Adam Rackliffe and Christopher Leary of HRL Partners with Washington Fine Properties, declined to comment on the sale.

The 8,145-square-foot brick Federal-style home includes six bedrooms, four bathrooms and two half-baths, according to the listing. It sits on a half-acre double lot in Richmond's historic Old Town neighborhood.

The home maintains lots of historic character with ornate carved wainscoting and molding, delicate chandeliers and a wrap-around staircase connecting three levels of the four-level home. The large, updated kitchen includes a breakfast room. There are six fireplaces throughout the home.

The master bath includes a long tub, a separate shower and dual vanities. Lee’s childhood bedroom has been renovated into a dressing room connected to the master suite.

The property also includes a large private garden and yard. There’s a detached two-car garage with a studio located above.

The home sits within walking distance of hip shops and restaurants and several waterfront parks sitting on the Potomac River.

After surrendering following the Battle of Appomattox Court House in April of 1865, Lee's final battle in the Civil War, he “returned and climbed the wall to see ‘if the snowballs were in bloom,’” according to the historic marker outside the home.

