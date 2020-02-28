Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Luxury Properties

Here's what you can get for $900,000 in Houston

'Space City' home to thriving real estate market

By FOXBusiness
close
Gov. Greg Abbott, (R-Texas), discusses the ‘tax exodus’ from high tax states to places like Texas and the impact that has on his state.video

Texas is last bastion of opportunity: Gov. Greg Abbott

Gov. Greg Abbott, (R-Texas), discusses the ‘tax exodus’ from high tax states to places like Texas and the impact that has on his state.

Houston, Texas is known for its place in the energy and space businesses.

Continue Reading Below

As a key location for those thriving industries, Houston’s real estate market had record volume in 2019, according to the Houston Association of Realtors. Even in January, which is traditionally a slower month for sales, HAR Chairman John Nugent with RE/MAX Space Center said in a press release that the local market “continues to benefit from low mortgage interest rates and a generally robust economy with healthy employment numbers.”

Here’s a look at some of the homes on the market in the Houston area for those with a $900,000 budget:

Lakeshore — $889,000

Image 1 of 13

This Houston-area home is listed for $889,000. (Credit: Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty)

HERE’S WHAT YOU CAN GET FOR $1M IN OKLAHOMA CITY

This 5,634-square-foot waterfront home overlooks Lake Houston.

It includes six bedrooms, five bathrooms and one half-bath, according to the listing with Dana Olejniczak of Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty.

The luxurious brick home features lake views from its floor-to-ceiling windows. The kitchen has double ovens and a six-burner gas stove. There’s an office with built-in storage, a theater with stadium seating and a wine grotto with a wrought iron door, according to the listing. The master suite includes a “spectacular” walk-in closet, dual vanities, a large tub and a spa-grade shower.

The property’s outdoor amenities include a boathouse with an outdoor shower, a pool, spa, gas fire pit and an outdoor kitchen.

Harbor Gates — $850,000

Image 1 of 15

This Cypress, Texas home is listed for $850,000. (Credit: Redfin)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

This 4,408-square-foot home sits on the water in a gated 55+ community, Harbor Gates at Heritage in Towne Lake.

The 2015-built home includes four bedrooms, four bathrooms and one half-bath, according to the listing with Melanie Miller of Redfin.

There are vaulted, beamed ceilings, oversized windows and an open-concept floorplan that’s great for entertaining, according to the listing. The first-floor master suite has room for a sitting area, dual vanities, a walk-in shower and a large separate tub.

Every bedroom has an ensuite bathroom. Upstairs, there is a game room includes access to the rear balcony. There’s a pool, covered patio, fireplace and an outdoor kitchen out back.

Rice Military — $825,000

Image 1 of 14

This Houston home is listed for $825,000. (Credit: Redfin)

HERE’S WHAT YOU CAN GET FOR $1.5M IN NASHVILLE

This 3,786-square-foot contemporary home is located in Houston’s hip Rice Military neighborhood, a walkable area that’s home to art galleries, a theater and a museum and a short distance from Memorial Park.

The home includes four bedrooms, three bathrooms and one half-bath on a subdivided lot, according to the listing with Irma Jalifi of Redfin.

The home features a chef’s kitchen with a  breakfast bar, high ceilings and sees lots of natural light, according to the listing. A second-floor living room opens to a balcony through French doors.

The master suite is on the third floor. It includes a wet coffee bar, walk-in shower, double sinks, large separate tub and a “huge” walk-in closet.

READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS BY CLICKING HERE