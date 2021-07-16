YouTuber Emma Chamberlain, 20, leases Los Angeles home for $35,000 per month

A 20-year-old online celebrity just signed a $35,000-per-month lease for a luxurious Los Angeles home.

While some readers may not know her and she’s not old enough to legally drink alcohol or gamble, Emma Chamberlain has amassed 10.4 million subscribers on YouTube, 10.3 million followers on TikTok and 13.3 million followers on Instagram.

Her new, luxe modern home includes three bedrooms and four bathrooms. It features high ceilings, glass walls and a living room fireplace.

The property was leased from Coldwell Banker Realty Beverly Hills office agents Brent Watson and Marco Salari.

"A jewel box on coveted Cordell, this home floats above the lower bird streets and boasts unobstructed downtown Los Angeles Views," Watson said.

Outside, the property features a private courtyard with a fire pit, a pool and a spa, plus covered and uncovered patios offering city views.

Chamberlain’s move came after she flipped the West Hollywood home she purchased just about a year ago.

In a recent YouTube video, she explained that she was leasing a property for six months while renovating another home she’d purchased in "a more relaxed area of L.A."