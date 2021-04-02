Hamptons mansion asking $145M sets new East End price record

The most expensive single-family home sale in the Hamptons — and one of the largest in the US, for that matter — is underway, The Post has learned exclusively.

The massive, 42-acre compound at 90 Jule Pond in Southampton is now in contract — with an asking price of $145 million.

The property was originally asking $175 million, back in 2017.

Image 1 of 4

This is “the most expensive sale in the history of the Hamptons,” Bespoke, a brokerage firm that shares the listing with Sotheby’s, announced on social media.

A combination of multiple adjacent properties had previously sold for $147 million. But Bespoke’s owners Zach and Cody Vichinsky told The Post that this is the largest payout for a single home.

They added that the buyer is from an “American real estate family” that is not based in New York.

JERRY SEINFELD IS ASKING $14.95 MILLION FOR 27-ACRE COLORADO PROPERTY

“It was a relatively quick deal,” Zach Vichinsky said. “This was a passion driven purchase for a trophy property. The buyer has an appreciation of the unique nature of the property. The entire recipe was something that resonated with them.”

The seller is Brenda Earl, a former partner at Zweig-Dimenna, who paid around $22 million for it in 2002, as The Post originally reported.

The previous record was set by activist investor Barry Rosenstein, who paid $147 million for adjacent properties spread across 18 acres on Further Lane back in 2014, as we revealed exclusively.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The Jule Pond mansion comes with a sweeping staircase and a 48-foot-long living room with French parquet floors. Details include high-molded ceilings and Italian marble fireplaces.

The manor dates to 1957 and was built by Henry Ford’s grandson, and known as Fordune. It also features a 12-bedroom main house, a pool and tennis and basketball courts.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

“It claims to be oceanfront but it is really set back from the water,” a top broker told The Post.

The deal dwarfs the top pandemic-era trades in the hot Hamptons real estate market, where hedge fund manager Ken Griffin bought Calvin Klein’s Southampton oceanfront castle estate, at 650 Meadow Lane, for $84.4 million.