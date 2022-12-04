'Goonies' fan buying iconic $1.7 million home featured in movie

The listing agent for the Victorian home featured in the 1985 film "The Goonies," located in Astoria, Ore., said this week the likely new owner of the residence is a fan of the movie.

The expected buyer said he promises to preserve and protect the landmark.

The 1896 home, which features views of the Columbia River flowing into the Pacific Ocean, was listed in November for nearly $1.7 million.

According to Jordan Miller of John L. Scott Real Estate, the sale is expected to close in mid-January. The new owner, who describes himself as a serial entrepreneur, will reveal his identity at that time.

Since people began watching the classic coming-of-age movie about friendships and treasure hunting in the 1980s, fans have visited the home in the historic port of Astoria. The city in northwestern Oregon celebrates Goonies Day on the movie's June 7 release date. Thousands of people typically attend the event.

An offer for the house was accepted less than a week after it was listed, according to public records.

"After the word spread that the property was for sale, we received multiple offers, at asking price and higher, and we have a full backup offer," Miller said.

Seller Sandi Preston is leaving the home movie memorabilia she has collected over the years or has been given. Some of the furniture in the home, restored to its original 1896 style, may also be sold to the buyer, Miller said.

Preston was reportedly largely welcoming to visitors, but would often have to close the residence to foot traffic as she lived in the home and the constant crowds were a burden.

After the film’s 30th anniversary brought around 1,500 daily visitors in 2015, Preston posted "no trespassing" signs to bar tourists from approaching the property. She reopened the home to the public in August.

"The Goonies," a Steven Spielberg film based on a true story, follows a group of friends fighting to protect their homes from an expanding country club and foreclosure threats.

During this effort, they find an old treasure map that leads them on an adventure and allows them to save their "Goon Docks" neighborhood.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.