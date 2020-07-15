Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Luxury Properties

'Golden Girls' house hits market for $3M

Los Angeles property doubled as exterior of fictional Miami home

close
Coldwell Banker CEO and President Ryan Gorman says the real estate market is strong, especially outside of the urban core, and has returned much more quickly than many had anticipated.video

Coldwell Banker CEO: Many areas of real estate market are ‘on fire’

Coldwell Banker CEO and President Ryan Gorman says the real estate market is strong, especially outside of the urban core, and has returned much more quickly than many had anticipated.

Picture it: Miami, 1985.

Continue Reading Below

Now the house used as the exterior of the home on TV’s “The Golden Girls” can be yours. The property hit the market Wednesday listed for $2.999 million.

The pastel, palm-surrounded Mid-Century Modern home is actually located in Los Angeles’ Brentwood neighborhood, though it doubled as the outside of the fictional Miami home on the popular 1980s and ‘90s sitcom – the interiors were shot in a studio.

This Los Angeles home which doubled as the exterior of the house on “The Golden Girls” is listed for just under $3 million. (Brandon Valente, Brandon V Photography)

FRAT HOUSE FROM ‘NEIGHBORS’ LISTED FOR $1.5M

At 65 years old, the well-maintained home could almost be a character on the show itself. And while its real interiors never appeared on TV, it boasts a custom-built blend of Mid-Century, Japanese and Hawaiian design from 1955 inside.

The 2,901-square-foot home includes four bedrooms and four bathrooms, according to the listing with Rachelle Rosten of Douglas Elliman.

This Los Angeles home that doubled as the exterior of the house on “The Golden Girls” is listed for just under $3 million. (Brandon Valente, Brandon V Photography)

LORI LOUGHLIN, MOSSIMO GIANNULLI SELL BELOW ASKING PRICE: REPORTS

Inside, the home features glass walls, clerestory windows and high-beamed ceilings, according to the listing. Sliding shoji screens and built-ins help differentiate areas.

This Los Angeles home that doubled as the exterior of the house on “The Golden Girls” is listed for just under $3 million. (Brandon Valente, Brandon V Photography)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The kitchen still includes its original Formica and a turquoise, avocado and yellow-accent motif.

This Los Angeles home thatbdoubled as the exterior of the house on “The Golden Girls” is listed for just under $3 million. (Brandon Valente, Brandon V Photography)

The original oak hardwood floors have been covered by carpet for decades and are “pristine,” according to the listing. The home also features natural materials like stone and grasscloth.

READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS BY CLICKING HERE