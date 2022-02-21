Ghislaine Maxwell's former Massachusetts home hits market for $7.3M

A historic Massachusetts mansion that convicted sex trafficker and longtime Jeffrey Epstein confidant Ghislaine Maxwell called home before her arrest has been listed for $7.295 million by her former romantic partner and rumored estranged husband, Scott Borgerson.

The 6,100-square-foot waterfront home in Manchester-by-the-Sea is known as the Phippen-Smith house and is owned by Tidewood LLC, a company tied to Borgerson, who told The Wall Street Journal that Maxwell has no ownership stake in the property or the limited liability company.

"She was here years ago, but actually left when this thing started to rear its ugly head – her situation from conduct decades ago," Borgerson told the paper, confirming that he and Maxwell lived there together a short time before the British socialite moved to a New Hampshire hideaway where she was arrested in 2020.

Borgenson declined to comment on whether he and Maxwell were ever legally married, as prosecutors previously alleged while accusing her of hiding her wealth.

Borgerson said the Phippen-Smith house is believed to have been built in Salem, Massachusetts, around 1660, and was moved to its current site by barge in the 1930s. His company bought the home in 2016 for $2.45 million, and he spent another $2.5 million restoring and renovating it.

The home on 1.5 acres is listed by realtors Tracy Campion and Ryan Clunan of Campion and Co., who dismissed concerns that its link to Maxwell could impact its saleability. Clunan told the Journal, "We believe the beauty of the house and the location will surpass or outweigh the connection."

Maxwell, 60, was convicted in December of recruiting and grooming teenage girls to be abused by late billionaire and convicted sexual predator Jeffrey Epstein. The pair dated in the 1990s but remained close following the split, and Maxwell eventually became manager of his multiple properties and served as an aide and close confidant of the financier, who died in a Manhattan jail cell awaiting trial in 2019. His death was ruled a suicide.

Maxwell has maintained her innocence and her sentencing is set for June. Meanwhile, her attorneys have asked for a new trial after one of the jurors who convicted her revealed afterward that he was a sex abuse victim, leading the defense to claim he allegedly swayed other jurors.