Murdaugh property where disgraced attorney’s wife, son found dead lists for $3.9M

The sprawling South Carolina estate where the family members of a once-prominent attorney were killed last summer is on the market for $3.9 million.

Alex Murdaugh, 53, remains incarcerated in the Richland County Jail on a $7 million bond for a slew of criminal financial charges.

Murdaugh’s 52-year-old wife and 22-year-old son were found shot to death at their home in Colleton County on June 7, 2021. The killings remain unsolved and Murdaugh has denied any involvement. An investigation into the slayings began to reveal other parts of his life, which are now the subject of several lawsuits.

The Mudaugh’s home and hunting lodge – which locals nicknamed "Moselle" – is listed for sale by Crosby Land Company for $3.9 million.

Lawyer Mike Tinsley, who is representing a family that is suing Murdaugh in connection to a 2019 boat crash, told FOX Carolina that an offer was made on the 1,772-acre property before it was listed for sale.

The property sits along the banks of the Salkehatchie River with a landscape that includes pine plantations and open fallow fields. It also includes a 20-acre dove field and two man-made waterfowl impoundments.

The listing states that the location, ecosystem, and water features make this property "an ideal candidate for a conservation easement" and the next owner may be the beneficiary of "considerable tax advantages."

The Crosby Land Company could not be reached for comment.

Murdaugh is facing multiple lawsuits from multiple people, including the family of his deceased housekeeper, a state trooper, an immigrant living in the country illegally, and a person injured in a car crash, prosecutors have said.

