Georgia luxury real estate: Million-dollar homes in the Peach State

In the South, it’s known as the Peach State, with a sprawling landscape that’s home to equally impressive estates with plenty of charm.

With one of the busiest airports in the U.S., more than 5 million people call Atlanta their home.

And for a few million dollars, luxury properties come with massive yards and southern hospitality that’s hard to match for the price.

Here are a few of the top luxury spots on the market and what they offer, courtesy of Compass Real Estate:

$1,395,000

6 bedrooms

5 bathrooms

3 half bathrooms

7,000 + sq. feet (not including guest house & art studio)

Tucked away about an hour’s commute north of the city, this four-acre estate in Ball Ground, Georgia Is surrounded by nature.

Listed by Compass agent Ann Marie Sharp, she calls it a nature lover’s “paradise spanning 280 acres featuring 10 miles of nature trails, and boat ramp on the Etowah River.”

$1,900,000

7 bedrooms

7 bathrooms

3 half bathrooms

10,000 + sq. feet

A bit closer to the city less than an hour’s drive in Roswell, Georgia, this gated-community home has outdoor space that includes a swim-up bar next to the pool.

Inside boasts an oversized kitchen island “topped with 2.5" Calcutta gold marble,” according to listing agent Sherry and Co.

$2,195,000

4 bedrooms

4 bathrooms

2 half bathrooms

Here’s what you can get from a townhouse 15 minutes from downtown if you have $2 million to spare: elevator access to all four floors of your space.

Listing agent Jim Getzinger describes it as an “ideal Intown living experience,” given its location across the street from the Atlanta Botanical Garden, if there’s a need to escape the city.

$2,250,000

3 bedrooms

2 bathrooms

2 half bathrooms

If an hour-long commute to the city isn’t a problem, this 12-acre space boasts a property outfitted for horse lovers.

Listing agent Jere Metcalf calls it a “quintessential equestrian estate,” given it has a full-size arena and a number of options including riding trails outside the corral.

$2,795,000

7 bedrooms

5 bathrooms

1 half bathroom

11,000 + sq. feet

Located around the corner from Georgia National Country Club about an hour from town, this six-figure home sits on 12 acres of land.

Listing agent Cindy Carter describes the area as “pristine-park like acres,” with a creek running through it.

$3,595,000

6 bedrooms

6 bathrooms

1 half bathroom

8,000 + sq. feet

About 15 minutes away from downtown, Getzinger says this 1.1-acre home “was designed to replicate the exterior of the circa 1925 home that once stood in its place.”

For golf lovers - Druid Hills Golf Club, which recently hosted the Dogwood Invitational, is right around the corner.