These are the 10 best-rated beaches in the US: TripAdvisor

Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber on the city's surging popularity.
If you’re still looking for a good beach to visit, Florida is probably your best bet, according to one report.
In fact, Florida nabbed seven of the 10 spots in TripAdvisor’s list of the best beaches in the U.S.
That list was made up of the top winners of the Travelers’ Choice Awards, which were decided based on the amount and quality of reviews by travelers over the course of a year, according to a press release.
The only other states represented on the top 10 list were Hawaii -- which took the spots for second and seventh place -- and Georgia -- which took tenth place.
Clearwater Beach in Clearwater, Fla. took the top spot for the second year in a row, according to the release.
Here are the top 10 best-rated beaches in the U.S., according to TripAdvisor:
10. Driftwood Beach in Jekyll Island, Ga.
Georgia's Driftwood Beach (pictured) at Jekyll Island rounds off TripAdvisor's 10 best-rated beaches, which was published earlier this year. (Photo by: Prisma Bildagentur/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
9. Fort Lauderdale Beach in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
The ninth-best rated beach in the U.S. is Fort Lauderdale Beach (pictured) in Florida, according to TripAdvisor. (iStock)
8. St. Augustine Beach in Saint Augustine Beach, Fla.
St. Augustine Beach (pictured) in Florida is the eighth-best ranked beach in the U.S. (iStock)
7. Hapuna Beach State Recreation Area in Puako, Hawaii
Hapuna Beach (pictured) is one of the most popular white sand beach on the Big Island of Hawaii. It was also voted the seventh-best beach in the U.S., according to TripAdvisor. (iStock)
6. Siesta Beach in Siesta Key, Fla.
Siesta Beach (pictured), with its white sand, was ranked as the sixth-best beach in the U.S. (iStock)
5. Pensacola Beach in Pensacola Beach, Fla.
Pensacola Beach (pictured) in Florida is the fifth-best beach in the U.S., according to TripAdvisor. (iStock)
4. Saint Pete Beach in St. Pete Beach, Fla.
Saint Pete Beach (pictured) in Florida took the fourth spot in TripAdvisor's list of best beaches in the U.S. (iStock)
3. Panama City Beach in Panama City Beach, Fla.
TripAdvisor found that Panama City Beach (pictured) in Florida, was the third-best voted beach in the U.S (iStock)
2. Ka’anapali Beach in Lahaina, Hawaii
The Ka'anapali Beach (pictured) in Lahaina, Hawaii, is on the west shore of the island of Maui. It was voted the second-best beach in the U.S. by TripAdvisor. (iStock)
1. Clearwater Beach in Clearwater, Fla.
Clearwater Beach (pictured) in Clearwater, Fla., was voted the best beach in the U.S., according to TripAdvisor. (iStock)
