These are the 10 best-rated beaches in the US: TripAdvisor

If you’re still looking for a good beach to visit, Florida is probably your best bet, according to one report.

In fact, Florida nabbed seven of the 10 spots in TripAdvisor’s list of the best beaches in the U.S.

That list was made up of the top winners of the Travelers’ Choice Awards, which were decided based on the amount and quality of reviews by travelers over the course of a year, according to a press release.

The only other states represented on the top 10 list were Hawaii -- which took the spots for second and seventh place -- and Georgia -- which took tenth place.

Clearwater Beach in Clearwater, Fla. took the top spot for the second year in a row, according to the release.

Here are the top 10 best-rated beaches in the U.S., according to TripAdvisor:

10. Driftwood Beach in Jekyll Island, Ga.

9. Fort Lauderdale Beach in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

8. St. Augustine Beach in Saint Augustine Beach, Fla.

7. Hapuna Beach State Recreation Area in Puako, Hawaii

6. Siesta Beach in Siesta Key, Fla.

5. Pensacola Beach in Pensacola Beach, Fla.

4. Saint Pete Beach in St. Pete Beach, Fla.

3. Panama City Beach in Panama City Beach, Fla.

2. Ka’anapali Beach in Lahaina, Hawaii

1. Clearwater Beach in Clearwater, Fla.

