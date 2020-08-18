Frank Lloyd Wright home architect designed for son sells for $7.25 million

A home Frank Lloyd Wright designed for his son and daughter-in-law sold last week for $7.25 million.

The Phoenix property was one of the last homes designed by the famed architect. It was built in 1952 and many consider it a precursor to his design for New York City’s Guggenheim Museum because of its spiral design, according to the listing with Bob Hassett of Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.

The seller wanted to find someone who would preserve the house, a spokesperson for the real estate firm told Fox Business. The sale closed on Friday.

The unique 2,553-square-foot home includes three bedrooms and four bathrooms. It sits on columns for a better view and features a courtyard with a pool and shaded garden, according to the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation, which describes the house as “Wright’s last residential masterpiece.”

Wright’s son, David Wright, lived in the home until his death in 1997 and David Wright’s wife, Gladys Wright, lived there until her death in 2008, according to the foundation. The home then fell into disrepair.

An application for historic preservation landmark status is pending with the city of Phoenix, according to Sotheby’s. The interior has been partially updated, but it still needs some structural and electrical repairs.

The home also features reproductions of the carpet designed by Wright and a dining table and chairs.

The home sits on a 5.9-acre property, according to the listing. It offers views of Camelback Mountain, and the property also includes a one-bedroom guest house that was recently restored.

This wasn’t the only Frank Lloyd Wright-designed home to sell in Phoenix within the last year. Last fall, one of his homes sold for $1.7 million at auction.

