Former Obama vacation retreat on Martha's Vineyard goes on sale for $39M

A multimillion-dollar estate the Obama family stayed at several times during trips to Martha’s Vineyard is up for sale.

The owners, identified as architect Norman Foster and his family, are looking to get $39 million for the massive Blue Heron Farm on the Massachusetts island, The Wall Street Journal reported April 25.

MGS Group Real Estate’s Maggie Gold Seelig and Corcoran Property Advisors’ Brian Dougherty are listing the property on the seller’s behalf, according to the outlet.

Blue Heron Farm spans 30 acres in Chilmark, Massachusetts.

THIS $59 MILLION HOME FOR SALE IN CALIFORNIA FEATURES A SHARK TANK

The main house consists of approximately 7,000 square feet, according to the Journal. On the estate, there is a separate guesthouse with five bedrooms.

The estate also includes a large barn and a boat house, according to the outlet.

Amenities for an active lifestyle are also present on the property, including a basketball court, tennis court and riding rings.

Under the Foster family's ownership, Blue Heron Farm has undergone renovations. Its main house got a revamp, with a pool and nearby pool house also being constructed by the family, the Journal reported

Blue Heron Farm has belonged to the Fosters since 2011.

President Barack Obama, his wife Michelle Obama and their family stayed at the Martha’s Vineyard estate during the summers of 2009, 2010 and 2011, paying to rent it from its previous owners before the Fosters, the Journal reported.

CAR LOVER'S $29M HOME IN FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, IS ON THE MARKET

The former president and first lady’s marriage has been the subject of rumors in recent months, but Michelle Obama has slapped down speculation about a possible divorce.

She told "The Diary of a CEO" podcast hosts Steven Bartlett and Craig Robinson, her brother, who appeared on the same episode, that "if I were having problems with my husband, everybody would know about it."

"I’m not a martyr. I’m not, you know," she said, adding she "would be problem-solving in public" if their marriage was on the rocks.

At an earlier point in the interview, Michelle said Barack "is, as the young people say it, he is my person."

The Obamas have been married since 1992.

MICHELLE OBAMA SLAMS DIVORCE RUMORS DURING PODCAST INTERVIEW

Barack and Michelle Obama served in the White House from January 2009 to January 2017.