A-Rod's broker helping sell Epstein's $88M New York mansion

The real estate guru known for being Alex Rodriguez's personal broker is listed as the seller's agent for convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein's $88 million Upper East Side mansion.

Adam Modlin of Modlin Group is helping to sell 9 East 71st Street, the 28,000-square-foot New York mansion that once belonged to Epstein, according to a listing on StreetEasy. The mansion has 10 bedrooms and 15 bathrooms, according to a separate listing from Sotheby's International Realty.

"The Herbert N. Straus Mansion was the last and largest of just a handful of goliath mansions built during its era in the 1930's and it would become the capstone property of the wealthiest and most prominent block of all of New York City," the listing reads. "The Mansion stands with provenance and commanding authority in a neighborhood steeped in New York's richest history."

The property overlooks Central Park and the Frick Museum, according to the listing.

The mansion was built to be "New York City's largest and most luxurious French Neo-Classical Mansion" and includes "15-foot-tall oak entry doors, imported French-limestone meticulously decorated with carvings, sculpture figures and ornamental iron works," according to the listing.

FOX Business' inquiry to the Modlin Group was not immediately returned.

