Emily Ratajkowski skipped out on $160,000 rent in NYC apartment — now she’s getting paid to leave

Most people pay big bucks to live in a fancy New York City apartment.

Continue Reading Below

Emily Ratajkowski is getting paid to leave.

The model and her movie producer-actor, Sebastian Bear-McClard, who’s worth an estimated $12 million, allegedly skipped out on $160,000 in rent over the course of two years at their Manhattan apartment, citing the city's Loft Law, which is meant to regulate rent.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D.-NY) in June signed onto an expansion of the legislation, which was enacted in 1982 to control the conversion of illegal loft spaces into apartments.

Court documents allege the couple stopped paying in 2017 when they filed an application to register their unit under the Loft Law, meaning they would not be evicted while the application was pending. Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard “utilized delay tactics while that application was being processed, not paying rent,” landlord Antoni Ghosh in the papers.

Rogers Investments Properties, which owns the space, paid the couple to vacate in October, per a report in the New York Post. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment from FOX Business, and the payment amount was not disclosed.

AUTHOR DEAN KOONTZ BUYS $11.6M CALIFORNIA HOME

The report said the couple began renting the unit in 2013 for $4,200 a month before it eventually climbed to $4,900, more than two and a half times the median rent in the city.

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

Ghosh, who doesn’t own the building but rents and sublets rooms, wants $250,000 in damages. Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard have since bought a $2 million place in Los Angles.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS