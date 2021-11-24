Colorado castle inspired by Biltmore Estate sells for $9.5M

A massive hillside castle in Evergreen, Colorado, that was inspired by George Vanderbilt's Biltmore Estate in Asheville, North Carolina, has changed hands for $9.5 million, a record price for the small, affluent town.

The 35-acre property was last listed for $11.99 million with LIV Sotheby’s International Realty in December 2020, and went into contract in October. The sale closed on Wednesday for a final price of $9.5 million, listing records show.

The buyer is a family from California, according to Emily Henderson, who handled the listing with colleagues, Whitney Cain, Jennifer Davenport and Rosemary Nigh at LIV Sotheby’s International Realty.

"The buyer was drawn to the style of the house," she said. "It has a really fantastic setting and location with big snowcap views, lots of privacy and acreage. All of that played into the buyer’s decision."

Mansion Global could not determine the buyer’s identity independently as the transaction has yet to appear in property records.

The sellers, who are in financial services and who could not be immediately reached for comment, began to construct the castle in 2007 and expanded it in 2015, according to Ms. Henderson.

Modeled after Biltmore, the French Chateau-style limestone mansion was built around a central courtyard with stone-carved statues, dormered windows, pitched roofs, turrets, lit colonnades of columns and sculptural ornamentation, according to the listing.

The four-story mansion has a marbled entrance hall and marble flooring throughout. To the right of the entrance hall is a great room with a custom limestone fireplace and glass walls, and a kitchen. To the left is a two-story library with walnut flooring and a surrounding balcony, according to the listing.

A grand staircase leads to the second floor, which has another reception hall and a gallery. The top two floors host the six bedrooms, four of which have en-suite bathrooms. There are four additional bathrooms throughout the property, which encompasses a total of 21,692 square feet of living space, according to the listing.

All the major rooms boast mountain views and are equipped with smart home technology, a security system, and radiant heat floors, the listing said.

Evergreen is about 45 minutes west of downtown Denver. It’s close to shops and restaurants as well as outdoor activities such as hiking and mountain biking, Ms. Henderson said.

The sale of the property, dubbed Chateau V, achieved the highest price for Evergreen, according to Ms. Henderson and the Multiple Listing Service.

The second-most expensive is a 19.25-acre mountain estate with a 6,455-square-foot residence that sold for $5.44 million in June, according to the Multiple Listing Service.

